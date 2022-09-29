Newport News prepares for potential severe weather

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The City of Newport News has a plan in place, in case the weather coming in over the next few days turns severe.

“Preparation is the key thing,” said Emergency Operations Coordinator Justin Weston.

He said right now the city is preparing and communicating with key agencies.

“Our firefighters, our police officers, our deputies, our public works folks they’re the ones out on the streets, they have the best perspective of what’s going on, what they need,” Weston said.

All of that gets funneled back to the Emergency Operations Center in Newport News.

“If and when the Emergency Operations Center would open we’re here, we’ve got a hurricane-proof building we don’t have any windows,” Weston said.

On Thursday crews were out clearing storm drains and removing debris from culverts, as well as planning for areas that may flood.

Weston said starting Friday, crews will go to 12-hour shift rotations, to be ready to answer the call if needed.

