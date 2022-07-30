Newport News Public Schools, community partners hold summer block party ahead of back-to-school season

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Public Schools and its partners are holding a free summer block party Saturday to help students and families prepare for the back-to-school season.

The Southeast Community Summer Celebration will take place at Heritage High School beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

According to a release from the school system, the event is open to the community and will feature food and drinks, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, family and student resources, free haircuts and free school supplies while quantities last.

Other activities at Saturday's block party will include a gamer bus, STEM activities, electric go-karts and a teen/adult paint class.

For a full list of activities, click here.

The school system produced this event in partnership with Ivy Baptist Church, Achievable Dream, Inc. and the Southeast Community Coalition.