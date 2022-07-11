NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Public Schools will hold an interview expo Tuesday, July 12 as the school system works to hire teachers and support staff.

According to the school system, the expo will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Warwick High School, located at 51 Copeland Lane in Newport News.

A $6,000 signing bonus is available for qualified elementary school teachers, secondary math teachers, secondary English teachers, special education teachers and school psychologists. Signing bonuses of $2,000 are available for bus drivers, and signing bonuses of $1,500 are available for child nutrition employees, bus assistants, painters, roofers, HVAC mechanics and custodians.

On-site interviews will be conducted for all positions during Tuesday's expo. Though you're encouraged to submit an application online, walk-ins are welcome.

To submit an application, click here.

For more information on open jobs with the school system, click here or call (757) 881-5061.