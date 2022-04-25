Newport News Public Schools invites public to share input on long-range Facilities Master Plan

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Public Schools has created a facilities master plan and wants the public's input.

The school division says they are planning for the future and has embarked on a long-range Facilities Master Plan to identify and prioritize the needs of its school buildings.

The school division has worked with a national school facility planning firm, Cooperative Strategies, to help create the plan. NNPS says over $500 million in projects have been identified during the facilities master planning process.

Families, staff, students, and the community are invited to voice their opinion on their priorities by taking the Facilities Master Plan Community Survey by April 25.

Click here to take the survey.

For more information on the school's plan, click here.

