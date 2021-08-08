Newport News Public Schools seeks input on how to use COVID-19 federal relief funds

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Public Schools is seeking input on how the $82 million in coronavirus relief funds will be distributed over the next three years.

NNPS will receive a total of $82,142,456 in federal relief over the next three years. The funds will go towards the safe reopen and sustaining of the safe operation of schools and will address the impacts of COVID-19 on students by focusing on students’ academic, social, emotional and mental health needs.

These funds come through the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Relief Fund, also known as ARP/ESSER III.

At least 20 percent of funds must be used to address learning loss. NNPS also says they are considering using ESSER III funds to improve ventilation systems in the schools as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.

Feedback is needed by 5:00 p.m. on August 11. Click here to provide your input.