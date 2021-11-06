Newport News Public Schools superintendent proposes Wellness Days, more planning time for teachers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - With Newport News Public Schools staff covering classrooms, driving additional bus routes and taking on additional duties during an unprecedented school year, the district's superintendent wants to give teachers and students time to relax.

Superintendent Dr. George Parker will propose several calendar adjustments, including Wellness Days and more planning time for teachers, to the Newport News School Board during a special called meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9 in the administration building auditorium.

Proposals include the following:

Most notably, Monday, November 22 and Tuesday, November 23, which are currently designated as school days, are proposed to become much-needed Wellness Days for all students and staff. In addition, Wednesday, November 24, a planned half day for 12-month employees, will become a holiday. The school division would be closed Monday, November 22, through Friday, November 26.

Parker is also proposing to use Thursday, February 3 and Friday, February 4 as mid-term intervention days or a “winter reset” for students who need additional academic support. The schedule for both days would include in-person learning in the morning and time for teacher planning in the afternoon.

To give teachers more time for planning lessons, reviewing and developing assessments and providing remedial support to students, Parker is proposing that January 14 become an independent/virtual learning day for students and April 1, which is now a half day for students, become an independent/virtual learning day for students.

Lastly, to provide additional time for teacher professional development, he is proposing that March 16 and April 20 become half days for students with in-person instruction in the morning and independent learning for students in the afternoon.

With the proposed calendar adjustments, NNPS will continue to meet or exceed requirements for instructional hours set by the Virginia Department of Education.

Related: Norfolk schools extend holiday breaks, plans to compensate teachers who cover other classrooms

The full proposed adjusted calendar can be found here.

Click here for more Safely at School coverage.