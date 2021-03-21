Newport News Public Schools' task force seeks public's input to rename 4 schools

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Public Schools is seeking the public's input in the renaming of four public schools.

Newport News Public Schools’ Diversity and Inclusion Task Force is accepting nominations to rename Horace Epes Elementary School, Lee Hall Elementary School, R. O. Nelson Elementary School and J. M. Dozier Middle School.

The nomination process will close on Wednesday, March 24, at 8 p.m.

In September 2020, the school board voted to rename the schools and the Superintendent then created a Diversity and Inclusion Task Force, to lead the work.

The task force will review the nominations, and select three potential names for each school. The options will be presented to the Superintendent for his consideration and recommendation to the school board.

It is the responsibility of the board to pick the name of schools and school facilities, but they are accepting input from the public. The board reserves the right to make all final decisions.

Schools and school facilities may be named for the following:

The geographic location of the school

Physical or environmental features of the community

Historical locations and considerations

Programs included in the building

In honor of a person, living or deceased, who has made a significant contribution to education or has rendered outstanding service to mankind in their community, state or country.