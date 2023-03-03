NN schools creating advisory committee to address school safety, teacher support

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— The Newport News School Division is inviting parents, employees and community members to apply to join new advisory committees the district is forming.

It comes during conversations about school safety following the Jan. 6 shooting at Richneck Elementary in which a 6-year-old shot a teacher.

The advisory committee will meet regularly to offer input, support and advice to the school division and board, and it comes with heavy responsibilities.

Crystal Hall, a mother from Crittenden Middle School, said she's ready to take on the role.

"[The application] didn't take any time to fill out, so it's really easy," Hall said. "Now, I'm just waiting for a response back from them about what they're going to do with me, or what I need to do to get on the board."

It's a community-driven approach to improve school safety, family engagement, and student's rights and responsibilities.

Hall said she's eager for change.

"I do believe that this is something that, if they're serious about helping the safety of the children, parents, and staff, I do believe that it's a positive committee that's being put in place."

NNPS leaders say between 100 and 200 people have completed applications for each advisory committee.

The Family Engagement Advisory Committee [surveymonkey.com] is responsible for developing and enhancing the school division's family engagement approaches. The committee will provide input into planning and implementation to improve services and remove barriers to families and students. Members will also review and revise family engagement procedures and will serve as leaders and advocates for successful partnerships with parents and school staff.

The School Safety Advisory Committee [surveymonkey.com] is responsible for providing valuable perspective regarding issues and concerns related to school safety and security. Members will work with NNPS employees and local law enforcement representatives to provide recommendations to monitor and bolster school safety.

The Rights and Responsibilities Advisory Committee [surveymonkey.com] is responsible for enhancing procedures governing effective student discipline and behavior while ensuring fairness and equity in administration of discipline. The committee will review data on student behavior and collaborate annually to review and revise the Student Rights and Responsibilities Handbook.

Although there's no guarantee Hall will be chosen, she said the push to apply stems from her daughter being bullied. She's also pushing to create a line of communication and trust between parents, teachers, and school administrators.

"It will prompt them to get involved. It's not going to change if no one says anything, or if no one speaks out and if no one voices their opinion about what they think should be in place" said Hall.

Interested candidates are asked to complete an online application [sbo.nn.k12.va.us] by Friday, March 3, 2023, at 5 p.m. Advisory committee leaders will select a broad range of volunteers from across the city. As of Thursday, there's no word on how many they will choose for each committee.

