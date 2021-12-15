Newport News Restaurant Week 2022 canceled due to labor shortages, supply chain issues

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Restaurant Week will be canceled in January 2022, according to a release from Newport News Tourism.

The two-week event, a partnership between the Newport News Hospitality Association and Newport News Tourism, has been held every January since 2014.

According to Newport News Tourism, the decision to cancel the January 2022 event was made due to labor shortages in the restaurant industry, supply chain issues and increased food prices.

The Newport News Hospitality Association will re-evaluate the industry climate in March for a possible return of Restaurant Week in the summer or early fall of 2022.

If a new date is established for the event, it will be announced on Restaurant Week's website.