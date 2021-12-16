Newport News school board member to host community march after fatal shooting of Woodside High football student

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News school board member is hosting a community march in honor of the Woodside High student who was shot and killed Tuesday night after a basketball game at Menchville High.

John Eley, a school board member, announced Wednesday that due to an influx in recent crime in our communities, he is hosting a community event.

On Saturday, December 18, starting at 3 p.m., at Anderson Park, John Eley, and his friends will host a 'Save Our Children' community march.

Eley says he is calling all parents, family members, friends, citizens, teachers, and elected officials to join together to take back the community.

This march follows the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Justice Dunham. He was a football player at Woodside High School.

Dunham was shot and killed after a basketball game at Menchville High School.

Eley says this march is to show unity and fight for change.