NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A teenager has died in a shooting after a basketball game at Menchville High School Tuesday night.

Newport News Police say there was some type of altercation in the school's parking lot after the game.

Someone fired shots, and the teen, a male, was hit.

Officers gave first aid and CPR to the victim, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

There is currently no suspect information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

