Warwick High School student arrested after murder of Menchville High School student following basketball game

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A high school student has been arrested after the fatal shooting of another teen on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the scene where a teenager died in a shooting after a basketball game at Menchville High School against Woodside High School.

Newport News Police said during the game, there was video footage showing gestures back and forth inside between people. A very large crowd exited the game into the parking lot once the game concluded.

On Wednesday, Police Chief Drew said one person went to a vehicle then an altercation happened beside that vehicle and that person was shot. The victim has now been identified as 17-year-old Justice Dunham.

Officers gave first aid and CPR to Dunham, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

Chief Drew said an individual was detained and taken to be interviewed Tuesday night. As result of that interview, 18-year-old Damari Batten who is a student at Warwick High School was arrested.

He was charged with Second Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm on School Property.

Police added that three firearms were found at the scene. One was used in the shooting death of Dunham and two others were in the car that Dunham arrived to the game in.

