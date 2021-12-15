'We do care about our citizens': Newport News Police hold CARE Walk after recent homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - One community is trying to heal after an afternoon of violence rocked the 757. Monday, Virginia Beach, Hampton and Newport News all responded to three separate shootings. All of them now are homicide investigations.

Tuesday in Newport News, officials held a CARE Walk on Brighton Lane, where the deadly shooting happened.

The ordeal took place near an apartment complex. One man was shot and killed, and bullets also hit a nearby apartment.

Shattered glass in the apartment hit a woman, and she was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We're not just out here to put up crime scene tape and leave. We come in the aftermath. We do care about our citizens; we do care about the people that live out here,” said Officer Creswell with the Newport News Police Department.

The officer went on to say the department is seeing an uptick in gun violence, but they’re working with other community leaders and partners to put an end to it.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).