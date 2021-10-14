Newport News school increases security after rumors of a possible fight

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Gildersleeve Middle School released a statement addressing rumors of a fight and announcing increased security.

Good evening Gildersleeve Families,



As many of you have shared with us, there have been some rumors and social media posts about a possible fight at our school on Thursday.



We thank the many Gildersleeve family members who have reached out to inform us about the rumors and posts.



Our school leadership team has thoroughly investigated these reports and we have identified the individuals involved. These individuals are facing serious consequences.



Even though we have identified those involved, we will have additional security officers at our school tomorrow, out of an abundance of caution. We have also notified the police department.



The safety of our students and staff is our top priority and we will remain vigilant. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us. Gildersleeve Middle School

The school sent the statement out to families of students on Wednesday night, October 13, 2021.