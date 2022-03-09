Newport News schools release budget proposing pay raise for employees

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Public Schools released budget plans for next year that proposes a pay raise for all full-time contracted employees and teachers.

Newport News Public Schools Superintendent Dr. George Parker unveiled his proposed budget for the 2022-2023 school year during a special school board meeting on Tuesday.

The $359.4 million proposed budget includes a 5% salary increase for all full-time contracted employees. It also includes an average teacher increase of 6.5%, based on compensation increases which range from 5%-7%.

The budget also proposes a starting salary for new teachers with a bachelor’s degree and no prior experience of $50,000. That's a $3,000 increase.

The proposed budget also includes funding to increase the minimum starting pay to $15 an hour for all support staff employees who are currently below that amount.

As an incentive to hire new bus drivers, the budget proposes a starting salary increase from $15.80 to $20.16 an hour.

During the meeting, Dr. Parker also asked the school board to consider a $1,000 bonus for eligible full time employees and a $500 bonus for part time.

The School Board will host a public hearing on the proposed budget on March 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the School Administration Building, 12465 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News.

The School Board is scheduled to vote on the proposed budget during its meeting on March 22.

Click here to review full budget.