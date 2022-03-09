Newport News schools release budget proposing pay raise for employees

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Public Schools released budget plans for next year that proposes a pay raise for all full-time contracted employees and teachers.
Newport News Public Schools Superintendent Dr. George Parker unveiled his proposed budget for the 2022-2023 school year during a special school board meeting on Tuesday.
The $359.4 million proposed budget includes a 5% salary increase for all full-time contracted employees. It also includes an average teacher increase of 6.5%, based on compensation increases which range from 5%-7%.
The budget also proposes a starting salary for new teachers with a bachelor’s degree and no prior experience of $50,000. That's a $3,000 increase.
The proposed budget also includes funding to increase the minimum starting pay to $15 an hour for all support staff employees who are currently below that amount.
As an incentive to hire new bus drivers, the budget proposes a starting salary increase from $15.80 to $20.16 an hour.
During the meeting, Dr. Parker also asked the school board to consider a $1,000 bonus for eligible full time employees and a $500 bonus for part time.
The School Board will host a public hearing on the proposed budget on March 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the School Administration Building, 12465 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News.
The School Board is scheduled to vote on the proposed budget during its meeting on March 22.