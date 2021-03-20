Newport News Shipbuilding administering COVID-19 vaccines to employees

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Shipbuilding is doing its part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by administering vaccines to its employees.

Friday, News 3 was invited to NNS’ vaccine site to see their efforts in action.

With even more vaccine supplies now available, NNS recently opened up the vaccination process to all shipbuilders. So far, more than 4,000 employees have gotten the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The company expects to get enough vaccines for its entire workforce.

Newport News Medical Director Dr. Steven Apostoles explained how the vaccines are being distributed.

"It's a monumental task just figuring out the math, you know, because the Moderna is four weeks apart and the Pfizer is three weeks apart. So, we'll be open as long as we need to for everyone who wants to get vaccinated," Dr. Apostoles told us. "Certainly, some of our shipbuilders have gotten the vaccine through pharmacies, but I think the vast majority have probably come through us."

While it is not mandatory for employees to get vaccinated, Newport News Shipbuilding is highly encouraging them to do so to protect themselves, their families and their communities.

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.