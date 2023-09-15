Newport News Shipbuilding hosts event to hire teens aging out of foster care system

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On Wednesday, HII’s (Huntington Ingalls Industries) Newport News Shipbuilding division held an event to hire teens who are aging out of the foster care system and transitioning to their next stage of life.

The hiring event, hosted in collaboration with a nonprofit called Connect With a Wish, was the NNS’s first one aimed toward hiring candidates who are transitioning out of foster care. NNS says seeking candidates who are aging out of the system helps the division diversify its talent.

“This is a great example of our intentional investments with external partners to ensure we reach the diverse workforce necessary to meet our hiring goals,” said Xavier Beale, NNS vice president of human resources and trades. “We appreciate the partnership with Connect With a Wish, and we look forward to welcoming our newest shipbuilders as they join our powerful national security mission at NNS.”

Nationwide, there are over 391,000 children in foster care. In Virginia, there are nearly 5,400 children in the foster care system. Delegate Anne Tata (R - Virginia Beach) says connecting foster children to resources is crucial in helping them succeed in adulthood.

“I’m thankful for the incredible work Connect With a Wish does and for the support from Newport News Shipbuilding to ensure these young adults have an opportunity to build rewarding careers serving our national security,” said Del. Tata.

NNS says it's on track to hire 3,000 people by the end of this year and predicts nearly 19,000 hires will be made within the next 10 years.