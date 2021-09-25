Newport News Shipyard employees must be fully vaccinated by early December

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Huntington Ingalls Industries, which operates Newport News Shipbuilding, has released a new vaccine mandate, requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by early December.

The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force issued updated guidance for federal contractors to comply with the COVID-19 vaccination mandate issued on September 9.

HII CEO and President Mike Petters released a statement Friday informing all Newport News Shipyard employees that they must be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 by December 8, in compliance with the national vaccine mandates for federal contractors.

"While Huntington Ingalls Industries is a publicly-traded company, we are a federal contractor because we provide services to our military and government customers through federal contracts. For that reason, we are bound by any regulations, policies and contractual provisions that apply to all federal contractors," Petters said.

Petters said in his message to employees that they will continue to help their unvaccinated employees meet this requirement and will share new details and guidance as they become available.