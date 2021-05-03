Newport News shooting leaves two men seriously injured; Police investigate

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police responded to a report of a shooting that happened in the 1000 block of 23rd Street on Sunday, May 2, around 10:31 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, according to news release.

He has been identified as a 26-year-old Newport News man.

While on scene, officers were advised of another victim that was located in the 1000 block of 24th Street.

Officers located a 22-year-old Newport News man who was also suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police recovered evidence from the scene.

According to a news release, a residence and two vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Police are not looking for any other subjects regarding this incident at this time.

