Newport News struggling to find lifeguards

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - We've told you about the lifeguard shortages across Hampton Roads, which include Norfolk and Hampton, and now, the City of Newport News can be added to that list. News 3 has more on their desperate plea to keep their waters protected.

As the temperatures continue to rise this week, many people are flocking to the beach under the watchful eye of a lifeguard. But the city says that role has been very difficult to fill, and they need more qualified candidates.

Tommy Miller is the supervisor of the Newport News Aquatic Division, and lately, he's been serving as a fill-in lifeguard.

He says the city is down about 10-15 lifeguards - to the point where supervisors like him are having to fill the void.

And with Huntington Beach and the city's outdoor pool opening this past weekend, they need qualified candidates now.

They're looking for people who are at least 16 years old who have an American Red Cross certification and can work full time or even part time this summer. They just need help so they can help you.

“The training that they have teaches them to look for certain things, whether it’s a pool environment or a beach environment. They are in a position to recognize and respond quickly where sometimes somebody who doesn’t have the training might not know that help is needed," Miller said.

If you're interested in becoming a lifeguard, check out http://www.nnva.gov/jobs for more information.