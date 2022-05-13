Newport News student awarded $10,000 in Education Foundation scholarship

NEWPORT NEWS, V.A. - A student at Woodside High School in Newport News is the recipient of the $10,000 Wayne D. Lett Scholarship.

Each year the Newport News Education Foundation selects an applicant from Newport News Public Schools to receive the merit-based award scholarship and this year Lauren Francis, a senior, was the winner.

The scholarship is given to applicants that apply for the The Wayne D. Lett Scholar Program. The money is distributed over four years to a Newport News public school senior who plans to become a public school teacher. The recipient of the award must commit to teach in Newport News for three consecutive years after graduation.

According to the Education Foundations, Francis has been active in a number of school activities, including the Student Council Association, marching band, and Student Athletic Leadership Team

Francis says that her leadership work in school has “given her a heart for young people” and sees teaching as a way to give back to the community

She is also a volunteer with an organization that builds beds for children in the community.

In the near future, Francis plans to attend Newport News’ own attend Christopher Newport University with the goal to teach English in Newport News Public Schools upon earning a teaching license.

The scholar program is administered by the Newport News Education Foundation as a tribute to Wayne D. Lett, Ed.D., a former superintendent of Newport News Public Schools.

