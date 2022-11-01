Newport News teacher left with minor injuries after chemistry experiment fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A science experiment started a fire Monday and left a Newport News middle school teacher with minor injuries.

It happened at Crittenden Middle School just before 10 a.m. Monday. Fire crews said when they arrived, they saw smoke on the second floor of the school coming from a science lab. Crews told News 3 a chemistry experiment started the fire.

The Newport News Fire Department's Hazardous Materials Team Responded to clear the area, and students were allowed back into school by noon with only certain areas of the school closed off for cleaning.

Crews evaluated eight students who were near the fire when it happened. They were not hurt and were allowed to return to school. The teacher who was treated for minor injuries was released at the scene.