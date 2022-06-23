ORLANDO, Fla. - A 16-year-old from Newport News was arrested in St. Johns County in Florida after he allegedly threatened to kill a detective who was investigating him, then drove to Florida in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Orlando Police Department, on March 1, the 16-year-old suspect met a 13-year-old girl online. The girl's parent contacted the Orlando Police Department regarding the ongoing interaction, including transmission of pornographic material.

Detectives with the OPD contacted the suspect's parents in Newport News. The suspect then called the OPD's Emergency Communication Center and made a series of threats; he also left a voicemail with the OPD threatening to kill one of the detectives working the case.

"You serve the synagogue of Satan. God has commanded me to kill you," the suspect said in a voicemail recording provided to News 3 by the OPD. "I will end your life. Could be within a week, could be within several years. I will end your life, and you will go to hell."

In a second recording provided to News 3, the suspect told an OPD dispatcher, "I'm gonna come down there and kill all of you. Be afraid."

The OPD made contact with the Newport News Police Department, who said that the suspect stole his parents' vehicle and withdrew cash from the bank with the intention of traveling to Orlando. A Be on the Lookout Of order was sent out for the suspect and his vehicle, and he was spotted and apprehended in St. Johns County.

The suspect is potentially facing a charge of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer. He is currently in custody at the St. Johns County Jail.