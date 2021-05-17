Newport News to host free unclaimed property virtual call event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - One in four Virginians has missing money, according to the Newport News City Treasurer.

In order to help residents determine if they are missing money, the City Treasurer Marty Eubank is partnering with the Virginia Department of Treasury to host an Unclaimed Property Virtual Call Event.

The event will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day.

Citizens can call toll-free 1-833-302-0704 for free, personalized, one-on-one service with Department of Treasury staff to research and start the claim process.

“This is the first unclaimed property search event hosted in Newport News,” said Treasurer Marty Eubank. “I am sure it will be very successful in finding a lot of residents lost money. This event is free, there is no risk, you just call the number to find out if you have any unclaimed assets being held by the state. It’s kind of like being handed a free scratch ticket – you may very well recover some cash.”

Unclaimed property can include utility deposits, customer refunds, unpaid wages, money from insurance policies, bank accounts, investments and more.

Organizers say there is no fee for calling in during this event, but for those who cannot get through during the event or wish to research on their own, click here.