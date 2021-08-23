Newport News unveils newest 'LOVE NN' artwork at city park

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The City of Newport News recently unveiled another life-sized 'LOVE NN' word artwork sculpture at the Newport News Park.

The artwork is now on display in front of the center at 13560 Jefferson Ave., at the entrance to Newport News Park. The LOVE NN letters is part of more than 275 giant LOVE letters, called LOVEworks, in towns and cities across the state.

The artwork was installed on July 30.

“To me, the slogan ‘Virginia is for Lovers’ means doing the things you love with people you love,” said Janie Tross, Visitor Center Manager.

Visitors to the LOVEwork are encouraged to take pictures and share them on social media using #LOVEVA and #LoveNN.

To view a full list and maps of statewide LOVEworks, click here.