NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News schools commemorated the history of Huntington Middle School and also unveiled its plans for its future.

The school will be getting a new building that will begin construction next year. Officials hope to have it ready by the 2025/2026 school year.

The old building closed back in 2018, since then, classes have been held at Heritage High School.

Michelle Price/ Newport News Public Schools Newport News unveils plans for Huntington Middle School

"The most important thing is our children and we have to invest in them," said Phillip Jones, Newport News mayor. "We have to invest fully into our schools, teachers and buildings. The most important thing is that this is not a just a building, its community."

The school is part of the southeast community resource area.

It's set to include a public library, community center, sports features, and a splash pad.