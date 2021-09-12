Newport News Waterworks to resume residential service disconnections in January 2022

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Waterworks will resume service disconnections after suspending cut-offs in March 2020 in response to the pandemic.

Newport News Waterworks says they will resume its normal policy of disconnecting water service for residential customers who are 60 days or more past due on their accounts in January 2022.

The Commonwealth’s moratorium on residential utility cut-offs expired on August 30.

The company says they are choosing to continue to pause residential service disconnections until January 2022 so residents who are behind in their bills can make extended payment arrangements or access financial assistance. Commercial/industrial cut-offs will resume in October 2021.

Those facing past due utility bills as a result of COVID-19 may be eligible for assistance through the Municipal Utility Relief Program. For information on the Municipal Utility Relief Program and how to apply for assistance, customers should contact Waterworks Customer Service at 757-926-1000.