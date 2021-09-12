Watch
Newport News Waterworks to resume residential service disconnections in January 2022

Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Posted at 9:35 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 21:35:05-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Waterworks will resume service disconnections after suspending cut-offs in March 2020 in response to the pandemic.

Newport News Waterworks says they will resume its normal policy of disconnecting water service for residential customers who are 60 days or more past due on their accounts in January 2022.

The Commonwealth’s moratorium on residential utility cut-offs expired on August 30.

The company says they are choosing to continue to pause residential service disconnections until January 2022 so residents who are behind in their bills can make extended payment arrangements or access financial assistance. Commercial/industrial cut-offs will resume in October 2021.

Those facing past due utility bills as a result of COVID-19 may be eligible for assistance through the Municipal Utility Relief Program. For information on the Municipal Utility Relief Program and how to apply for assistance, customers should contact Waterworks Customer Service at 757-926-1000.

