Newport News woman collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News woman has been collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims for the last several weeks and plans to drive them to the devastated areas on Thursday.

The woman, named Lisa, has been collecting linens, trash bags, cleaning supplies, toiletries and more for the people affected. She said she has family in Knott County.

"I just want to help any way we can. Me and my daughters came together and said, 'We gotta do what we can do,'” Lisa said.

Wednesday, Lisa met with community member Heather McMillan, who donated food and other supplies.

“If we don’t do it, then who’s going to? We’re far away but it’s still our people, we’re still in this together, so we definitely need to help when we can,” McMillan said.

With her car packed to the top, Lisa said she is ready for the 500-mile drive to help the people of Kentucky who so desperately need it.

“The mail isn’t running right now, they’re still without water and power, so driving down there was my only option, and I wanted to get them whatever I could,” Lisa said.

If you'd like to donate to Lisa's cause, she asks that you donate directly to Knott County, Kentucky. More information can be found here.

Lisa would also like to thank Crossroads Christian Community Church, Bethany United Methodist Church, and Get Out Prevails Foundation for their donations, as well as every community member who has given her supplies.