Watch Now
News

Actions

Newport News woman found dead in apartment deemed homicide, police say

Generic: Newport News Police
News 3
Newport News Police
Generic: Newport News Police
Posted at 7:07 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 19:07:55-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after Newport News police said they found a woman dead in an apartment.

Just after 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 4300 block of Newsome Drive to check on a person's welfare. Officers arrived to find a woman dead in her apartment. Her identity was not immediately released.

Detectives are searching the area for evidence and forensic officials are working to process the scene.

Authorities did not release any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV