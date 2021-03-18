Newport News woman killed in head-on crash in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. - A Prince George woman is fighting for her life and a Newport News woman was killed in a Prince George County crash Thursday morning.

According to the Prince George County Police Department, the call for the crash came in at 6:54 a.m. Officers responded to the 10300 block of Prince George Drive (State Route 156), where they learned that a sedan was struck head-on by an SUV traveling the opposite direction after the SUV lost control and crossed the center line.

The SUV's driver, 20-year-old Markisha Jackson of Prince George, received life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The sedan's driver, 25-year-old Newport News woman Jade Hayes, was taken to VCU Medical Center, where she was declared dead.

Hayes was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Police say road and weather conditions may have contributed to the crash.

This incident remains under investigation, and this is a developing story.