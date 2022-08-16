Newport News woman returns from Kentucky disaster zone after donating supplies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News woman recently went to Knott County, Kentucky to deliver donated supplies.

“To see the devastation and debris everywhere and the cinder blocks where houses had washed away it was sad, but to see how much progress they’ve already made, the resilience the determination to recover and rebuild, it’s so hopeful,” Lesa, a Newport News woman who assisted organizing donations, said.

She said she saw cars piled up on the side of the road, structures thrown into houses, and most importantly the people of Kentucky coming together.

“To see families helping other families, it’s how it’s supposed to be,” Lesa said.

She said she's already planning a trip back to the disaster zone.

“We’re going to be returning in October, this is going to be a year or two long recovery process, if not longer, so the more donations that they get the better,” Lesa said.

If you're interested in donating, Lesa recommends donating directly to Knott County. More information can be found here.

