Newport News youth program aims to keep kids off the streets by teaching skilled trades

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News is looking for new students for their YouthBuild program.

The mission is to get at-risk youth off the streets and into classrooms to learn skilled trades like HVAC, electrical, plumbing and carpentry.

19-year-old Tyrone Brock is five months into the program. He came from Baltimore just for the opportunity to change his life.

"There's more to it than killing, robbing out here," Brock said. "The overall goal is to get you and your family out of the hood.”

Brock said the YouthBuild program has helped change his trajectory in life by teaching him new life skills. Once he graduates next month, he will be qualified to start a skilled trades job.

“You look back from where you come from and you see your progress," Brock said.

Director Daniel Carrera said Brock has a drive that can't be taught.

“The one thing we cannot do, we can’t create desire in someone, but trust and believe that they can come in here and have the desire to learn and make a better commitment for themselves or their family or community YouthBuild is the place to be,” Carrera said.

Some of the qualifications for the program include:



Be between the age of 16-24

A member of a low-income family

A youth in foster care (including youth aging out of foster care)

A youth offender

A youth with a disability

The child of an incarcerated parent

A migrant youth

A school dropout

YouthBuild will be holding another recruitment event to enroll students in their new session. Recruitment is held at the Brooks Crossing Innovation Center, 550 30th St. Newport News, VA 23607.

These events will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of the following weeks:

April 18-22

May 2-6

May 9-13

To meet a YouthBuild graduate, or learn more about the program, click here.