News 3 celebrates National Puppy Day!

Check out the beloved puppies and dogs of News 3!
thumbnail_Image.jpg Kai is a 12-month-old Yorkie mixed with a Scottish terrier!Photo by: Gabriel Thomas/WTKR national puppy day This is Vera, she’s a Bluetick Coonhound and she loves to sunbathe.Photo by: Max Barrett/WTKR thumbnail_Image.jpg This is Patches! He’s a Jack Russell ChihuahuaPhoto by: Danielle Saitta/WTKR thumbnail_Image.jpg This is Coco she’s a 1-year-old Shih Tzu . Energetic and loves walks!Photo by: Lewis Sutton/WTKR thumbnail_314579162_10229463361149573_3978032739204007049_n.jpg This is Bella. She's a 13-year-old Yorkie and loves the beach.Photo by: Antoinette DelBel/WTKR thumbnail_Image.jpg This is Ozzy hes’ a 5-year-old shih tzu. He loves food and a good sweaterPhoto by: Nash Ogden/WTKR Humphrey.jpg Here's Humphrey! He's a golden retriever who just turned 8 on March 12th. He loves the beach.Photo by: Anthony Sabella/WTKR thumbnail_image3.jpg This is Meatball, a 4-year old English bulldog. He likes eating, going for rides, sleeping and playing “get this sock,” among other things. He’s the best living thing on the planet.Photo by: Marc Davis/WTKR thumbnail_image3.jpg This is Banjo! He’s almost 3. He loves being in the water, especially if it’s muddy. He’s a little mad that we don’t get much snow here because he loves it! He also likes to steal clothes, pillows, or anything soft and run outside with it.Photo by: Gary Davis/WTKR thumbnail_Image.jpg This is Ginger. She's a Corgi and was adopted 3 years ago this week. She has a big bark but is a scaredy cat.Photo by: Angela Bohon/WTKR thumbnail_IMG_0021.jpg Ruby is an Olde English Bulldogge. She enjoys snuggling her mom & her two kittens, & long walks on the beach.Photo by: Jacqui Sweigart/WTKR thumbnail_image0.jpg This is Pig- she’s a 7 year old hound/lab mix adopted from Okinawa Japan!Photo by: Ellen Ice/WTKR 80626.jpg Out front is Max, a French bulldog; Simon, a rat terrier/chihuahua mix and Frito a puggle.Photo by: Kurt Williams/WTKR thumbnail_Image.jpg Abbie, Max, Cooper and SonnyPhoto by: Veronica Campbell/WTKR thumbnail_20230315_202216.jpg This is Nikita. She'll be 8 years old in May. I've had her since she was 6 weeks old.Photo by: Kristy Steward/WTKR download.png This is Daisy! She’s a three-year-old golden retriever who loves three things: peanut butter, long walks, and any human she meets!Photo by: Zach Staton/WTKR thumbnail_image1.jpg Pongo!Photo by: Pari Cruz/WTKR thumbnail_Rascal.jpg Introducing everyone to Waldo and Rascal. They are dachshund-chihuahua mixes (affectionately known as Chiweenies) and are brother and sister. Both are about 9 years old and love barking at every sound and couch naps. They are my favorite part of visiting home, sorry Mom and Dad.Photo by: Wyatt Nail/WTKR thumbnail_Waldo.jpg Introducing everyone to Waldo and Rascal. They are dachshund-chihuahua mixes (affectionately known as Chiweenies) and are brother and sister. Both are about 9 years old and love barking at every sound and couch naps. They are my favorite part of visiting home, sorry Mom and Dad.Photo by: Wyatt Nail/WTKR thumbnail_Image.jpg This is my PRIDE AND JOY, Beau!!!!!! He's the sweetest little black lab who turns 8 next month! 🥹 He loves swimming and snuggling with his Mama. In the second photo he is sitting next to his cousin, Tini (short for Martini 🍸)Photo by: Erin Miller/WTKR close up scrappy.jpg Scrappy!Photo by: Barbara Ciara/WTKR Boo picture.jpg This is my Boo. A nine-year-old Chihuahua who loves long walks, playing with the neighborhood pups, and car rides.Photo by: Lauren Hope/WTKR

News 3 celebrates National Puppy Day!

