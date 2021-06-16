News 3 gets first-hand look at the massive Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot wind turbines

Hampton Roads - News 3 went out in the ocean to get a first-hand look at the massive Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot wind turbines that could be providing energy to your home.

Right now there are two wind turbines about 27 miles of the coast of Virginia Beach but 180 are eventually planned.

They said the wind turbines will generate enough power for about 660,000 homes.

They said the project is bringing 900 jobs to our region.

“This is the beginning. We’re looking at the future and this is a pretty exciting time to be a part of Dominion Energy and to be a part of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) Project Operations and Maintenance Manager Kevin Carroll.

They said the project could increase your power bill 3%.

They said the pilot turbines are connected to the grid via lower voltage wires.

In order to deliver the energy generated by the offshore wind turbines to homes and businesses, they said new electric transmission lines are needed to connect to Dominion Energy’s existing Fentress substation in the City of Chesapeake.

