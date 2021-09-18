News 3 investigates high rate of unvaccinated staff inside nursing homes around Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid released a report showing the percentage of staff and residents that are vaccinated in nursing homes around the country.

News 3 found several local facilities with low staff vaccination rates.

A report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services exposes vaccination rates for staff and residents.

As of September 16, the national average for residents in nursing homes is 84%, and vaccination rates for staff are 63%.

News 3 takes a deeper look into the nursing homes around Hampton Roads and how their vaccination rates compare to the federal report.

We found several local facilities on the federal report that were below the national average and a handful with only 20% or 30% of the staff reportedly vaccinated.

