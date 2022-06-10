News 3 Investigates learns that Virginia State Police will assist City of Portsmouth against crime starting week of June 20

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - News 3 Investigates has just learned that beginning the week of June 20, 2022 Virginia State Police will be assisting the City of Portsmouth against crime.

Virginia State Police will be providing additional patrol and investigative resources to the City of Portsmouth Police Department as an active partner in Portsmouth's new local, state, and federal crime reduction task force.

This news comes soon after the Portsmouth Police Department announced their plans to update their Crime Prevention Plan.

