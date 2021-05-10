News 3 investigates: Newport News refuses to release six hours of body camera video of hemp growers being detained

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Hemp growers in Newport News had their home surrounded and were put in handcuffs while police executed a search warrant for marijuana in their home back in 2019.

News 3 has been investigating this situation for months.

Tearfully, Shardell Gerald recalled being put into handcuffs, brought outside of her home barefoot and detained by police.

She provided News 3 with copies of her home security video that showed police in their backyard on September 30, 2019.

The couple said they tried to explain to police that the plants were hemp, registered with the state and legal.

Gerald said she has worked for the city of Newport News as a social worker for the past 12 years and said she's familiar with government protocols.

She provided News 3 with copies of all the documentation from the state and city pertaining to her hemp growing operation.

Gerald provided News 3 with a FOIA request she made in the days following the raid. She requested body camera video from the officers on scene, information about what led them to believe that she was growing marijuana and how much tax money was spent on the raid at her home.

She said she was not provided with any information about what happened or why.

News 3 has requested the body camera video and was told by Newport News Police on May 5:

“Police body camera videos are part of the police criminal investigate file. The requested records were withheld pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3706 (B)(1) of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, which excludes police criminal investigative files from mandatory disclosure. The custodian is withholding approximately six hours of police body camera footage taken on the property of Ms. Shardell Gerald and within her residence at 103 Deep Creek Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia on the evening of September 30, 2019.

There are no charges pending against Ms. Gerald, but as Ms. Gerald has filed a civil lawsuit, the city is unable to comment further on the matter.”

