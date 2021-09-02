Watch
News 3 joins American Red Cross for 2021 Labor of Love Blood Drive

The hand of a blood donor squeezing a medical rubber ball
News 3 teams up with American Red Cross for Labor of Love blood drive
Posted at 11:08 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 11:12:25-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - News 3 is joining the American Red Cross for the 2021 Labor of Love Blood Drive.

It's happening this Labor Day weekend at locations around Hampton Roads.

Blood donors are asked to make an appointment online by clicking here or visiting RedCrossBlood.org. On the Blood Donor App you can put "News3" into the sponsor code box to filter to Labor of Love locations.

Every donor will receive a free limited edition red cross camping mug, while supplies last.

AccountHoursAddress
Fri, Sep 03, 2021Greenbrier Mall10 am - 3 pm1401 Greenbrier Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Fri, Sep 03, 2021Chesapeake Square Mall10 am - 3 pm4200 Portsmouth Boulevard, Chesapeake, VA 23321
Fri, Sep 03, 2021Patrick Henry Mall10 am - 3 pm12300 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA 23602
Fri, Sep 03, 2021Lynnhaven Mall10 am - 3 pm701 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Sat, Sep 04, 2021Greenbrier Mall10 am - 3 pm1401 Greenbrier Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Sat, Sep 04, 2021Chesapeake Square Mall10 am - 3 pm4200 Portsmouth Boulevard, Chesapeake, VA 23321
Sat, Sep 04, 2021Patrick Henry Mall10 am - 3 pm12300 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA 23602
Sun, Sep 05, 2021Greenbrier Mall12 pm - 3 pm1401 Greenbrier Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Sun, Sep 05, 2021Chesapeake Square Mall12 pm - 3 pm4200 Portsmouth Boulevard, Chesapeake, VA 23321
Mon, Sep 06, 2021Greenbrier Mall10 am - 3 pm1401 Greenbrier Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Mon, Sep 06, 2021Patrick Henry Mall10 am - 3 pm12300 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA 23602
