News 3 joins American Red Cross for 2021 Labor of Love Blood Drive

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - News 3 is joining the American Red Cross for the 2021 Labor of Love Blood Drive.
It's happening this Labor Day weekend at locations around Hampton Roads.
Blood donors are asked to make an appointment online by clicking here or visiting RedCrossBlood.org. On the Blood Donor App you can put "News3" into the sponsor code box to filter to Labor of Love locations.
Every donor will receive a free limited edition red cross camping mug, while supplies last.
|Account
|Hours
|Address
|Fri, Sep 03, 2021
|Greenbrier Mall
|10 am - 3 pm
|1401 Greenbrier Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320
|Fri, Sep 03, 2021
|Chesapeake Square Mall
|10 am - 3 pm
|4200 Portsmouth Boulevard, Chesapeake, VA 23321
|Fri, Sep 03, 2021
|Patrick Henry Mall
|10 am - 3 pm
|12300 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA 23602
|Fri, Sep 03, 2021
|Lynnhaven Mall
|10 am - 3 pm
|701 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
|Sat, Sep 04, 2021
|Greenbrier Mall
|10 am - 3 pm
|1401 Greenbrier Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320
|Sat, Sep 04, 2021
|Chesapeake Square Mall
|10 am - 3 pm
|4200 Portsmouth Boulevard, Chesapeake, VA 23321
|Sat, Sep 04, 2021
|Patrick Henry Mall
|10 am - 3 pm
|12300 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA 23602
|Sun, Sep 05, 2021
|Greenbrier Mall
|12 pm - 3 pm
|1401 Greenbrier Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320
|Sun, Sep 05, 2021
|Chesapeake Square Mall
|12 pm - 3 pm
|4200 Portsmouth Boulevard, Chesapeake, VA 23321
|Mon, Sep 06, 2021
|Greenbrier Mall
|10 am - 3 pm
|1401 Greenbrier Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320
|Mon, Sep 06, 2021
|Patrick Henry Mall
|10 am - 3 pm
|12300 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA 23602