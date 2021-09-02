News 3 joins American Red Cross for 2021 Labor of Love Blood Drive

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - News 3 is joining the American Red Cross for the 2021 Labor of Love Blood Drive.

It's happening this Labor Day weekend at locations around Hampton Roads.

Blood donors are asked to make an appointment online by clicking here or visiting RedCrossBlood.org. On the Blood Donor App you can put "News3" into the sponsor code box to filter to Labor of Love locations.

Every donor will receive a free limited edition red cross camping mug, while supplies last.