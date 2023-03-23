News 3 joins local PR, marketing pros for discussion on emerging trends in news and media

NORFOLK, Va. - The world of news and media is always changing and this week, local public relations and marketing professionals gathered to talk about the latest trends.

Dozens from the Hampton Roads chapters of the American Marketing Association and Public Relations Society of America filled The Harbor Club at Norfolk's Waterside District for the Wednesday afternoon discussion.

News 3 anchor Anthony Sabella was asked to join a four-person panel to field questions from the perspective of a local journalist.

He talked about how visual media can impact how stories are presented over the air and online, and how trends have changed in his decade in the industry.

Others on the panel included Bennett Zier with Audacy Inc., Olga Torres with La Selecta radio and Allyson Gahan with Cox Media.