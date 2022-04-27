News 3 looking into online tips of wrong fuel being dispensed out of pumps at Virginia Beach gas stations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - News 3 is looking into reports on social media about the wrong type of fuel being dispensed out of retail pumps at two gas stations in Virginia Beach.

Here's what we know:

The Blackwater Trading Post, a convenience store in the city, posted the following statement on Facebook Tuesday:

This weekend a World Fuels delivery driver put the wrong fuel in the diesel tank. Upon becoming made aware of the issue, we immediately shut down ALL tanks. We contacted our service company and the fuel company. Our service company has come out and confirmed that the wrong fuel was placed in the diesel tank.



We are very upset about this situation that it has caused our customers! This situation was not caused or the fault of any employee or the store, it was the delivery driver’s fault. World Fuels is now handling the situation directly. For those that were affected, you can contact us at 757-204-4806 and we can provide you with the contact at World Fuels. You will be required to provide World Fuels with your name, the make and model of the vehicle, and proof of purchase (which can be a receipt with the date/time) or a charge on your credit card or bank account from the store. Again we feel horrible about what has happened and are we are here to help! Thank you! Blackwater Trading Post

Some reports have indicated that the incorrect fuel was dispensed at the Hilltop BP station on Laskin Road. We reached out to the gas station for clarification from the owner, but an employee who answered the phone said they were told not to give out the owner's contact information.

A spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) said BP alerted the school district of the error Tuesday morning. News 3 has learned that VBCPS has its own distribution system, but there are a couple outlying routes where school bus drivers fill up at retail gas stations.

As of Tuesday morning, VBCPS said they're aware of two buses that were affected. The error didn't affect operations or bus runs on Tuesday, and the school district doesn't anticipate it will affect anything Wednesday morning.

BP is expected to issue a statement Wednesday morning. We've also reached out to World Fuel Services, the owner of PAPCO, for comment.

We're working to learn more and will update this story when we get more answers.