News 3 teams up with American Red Cross for Labor of Love Blood Drive amid critical need for donations

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We're told the Red Cross is facing a critical shortage of blood, and they're asking for your help.

One pint of blood can save up to three lives. That's just one person that can save the life of your family member, of your neighbor, or loved one.

With a mixture of the hot weather and the ongoing pandemic, the Red Cross says they are facing a critical need for donations. On Tuesday, people gathered to save lives at a blood drive hosted by the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.

Employees tell us they estimate the Red Cross has only about one or two days worth of blood on hand. Normally they have four or five.

Sean Ryan is going on his 45th year as a donor services technician for the Red Cross. He's given blood about 160 times and says the current blood shortage is the worst he's seen in decades.

When asked how bad the shortage is right now, Sean Ryan responded, "Critical. It's real tough. I see the shelves, in the department where we send the blood out to the hospitals and the shelves are just really kind of bare."

If you couldn't make it out to Tuesday's drive, don't worry. Kicking off this Friday, News 3 is partnering with the Red Cross to host the Labor of Love Blood Drive.

The blood drive lasts through Labor Day and no matter where in Hampton Roads you are located in, there's a convenient location for you.

The blood drive will take place on the following dates and locations:

Friday, September 2:



News 3 Labor of Love Blood Drives Chesapeake Square Mall

4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

Chesapeake, VA 23321

10:00 AM - 03:00 PM

News3 Labor of Love Blood Drives - Greenbrier Mall

1401 Greenbrier Parkway

Chesapeake, VA 23320

10:00 AM - 03:00 PM

News 3 Labor of Love Blood Drives - Lynnhaven Mall LL Bean Mall Entrance

701 Lynnhaven Parkway

Virginia Beach, VA 23452

10:00 AM - 03:00 PM

News 3 Labor of Love Blood Drives - Patrick Henry Mall

12300 Jefferson Avenue

Newport News, VA 23602

10:00 AM - 03:00 PM

Saturday, September 3:



News 3 Labor of Love Blood Drives Chesapeake Square Mall

4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

Chesapeake, VA 23321

10:00 AM - 03:00 PM

News 3 Labor of Love Blood Drives - Greenbrier Mall

1401 Greenbrier Parkway

Chesapeake, VA 23320

10:00 AM - 03:00 PM

News 3 Labor of Love Blood Drives - Patrick Henry Mall

12300 Jefferson Avenue

Newport News, VA 23602

10:00 AM - 03:00 PM

Sunday, September 4:



News 3 Labor of Love Blood Drives - Greenbrier Mall

1401 Greenbrier Parkway

Chesapeake, VA 23320

10:00 AM - 03:00 PM

Monday, September 5:



News 3 Labor of Love Blood Drives Chesapeake Square Mall

4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

Chesapeake, VA 23321

10:00 AM - 03:00 PM

News 3 Labor of Love Blood Drives - Greenbrier Mall

1401 Greenbrier Parkway

Chesapeake, VA 23320

10:00 AM - 03:00 PM

News 3 Labor of Love Blood Drives - Patrick Henry Mall

12300 Jefferson Avenue

Newport News, VA 23602

10:00 AM - 03:00 PM

