News 3 wins big during 2020 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - WTKR News 3 won big during the presentation of the 2020 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards.

Winners were announced at the award's banquet and annual membership meeting at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The VAPB also awarded two $1500 scholarships to students majoring in broadcast journalism: Josephine Walker of Virginia Commonwealth University and Duncan Slade of West Virginia University.

Thirty-seven news organizations in Virginia and West Virginia submitted 531 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories from 2020.

The VAPB is an independent association comprised of local members of The Associated Press, a not-for-profit news cooperative that represents thousands of newspapers and broadcast stations across the U.S.

Winners in the 2020 Virginias AP Broadcasters Contest included WTKR's very own Zak Dahlheimer, Justin Fleenor, and Adam Winkler.

Anchor/Reporter Zak Dahlheimer and Photojournalist Justin Fleenor won Second Place in 'Best Light Feature,' for their piece "88-Year-Old Math Tutor Helps Families Through Social Media During Pandemic."

Former WTKR Sports Director, Adam Winkler, won First Place for 'Best Sports Feature,' for "Marlins, Mia Make Memories" and second place for 'Best TV Sports Anchor.'

Congratulations to WTKR News 3's very own anchors, reporters and photojournalists!