News 3’s Anthony Sabella wins first place award in 2022 Virginias AP Broadcasters Contest

News 3 Anchor/Reporter Anthony Sabella won first place in the 2022 Virginias AP Broadcasters Contest’s “Best Multimedia Journalist” category! This means Anthony is responsible for shooting, editing, interviewing and reporting out in the field all on his own.

Anthony has been with us since 2016. You can see him reporting around Hampton Roads and in northeast North Carolina. He's also behind the anchor desk on the weekends.

During his career, Anthony has enjoyed reporting on a variety of topics and issues including the arts, NASA, local businesses, and anything that’ll take him to a beach or a good restaurant!

Join us in congratulating Anthony on his accomplishment!

