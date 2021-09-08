Newtown Road closed for bridge extensions

NORFOLK, Va. – Newtown Road at the I-264 interchange will be closed nightly for bridge work starting as early as Sept. 9.

The road will be closed both north and southbound. Northbound Newton Road will be closed just north of Greenwich Road and southbound Newton Road will be closed just south of Center Drive.

While the road is closed, left turns from the I-264 off-ramp onto Newtown Road (exit 15) will be restricted. Greenwich Road will continue to remain open to traffic during the bridge work.

There will be a detour in place to direct drivers who are travelling southbound to utilize Center Drive and Kempsville Road before re-accessing Newtown Road. The detour for northbound drivers will be the reverse.

Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are widening the I-264 bridge over Newtown Road as part of extension of the existing collector-distributor road, from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16).

This work is weather-dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.