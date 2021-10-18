NRHA currently accepting applications Diggs Town Phase 1

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) will distribute applications for Diggs Phase Town Phase 1 Project-Based Voucher (PBV)/Tax Credit Community.

The complex offers 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms and is located at 1619 Vernon Drive.

Applications will become available for download beginning Wednesday and will be offered until October 29. To download, click here.

Applications can also be picked up at 555 E. Main Street starting Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or at one of NRHA’s partnering agency locations:

Community Services Board

Endependence Center

Norfolk Department of Social Services

Eggleston Services

LGBT Life Center (formerly ACCESS AIDS Care)

All applications must be received before or postmarked by October 29. Applications can be mailed to NRHA, Attention: Occupancy Department, P. O. Box 968, Norfolk, VA 23501.

In order to qualify for residency, the head of household and all household members 18-years-old (with the exception of full-time students) must be employed a minimum of 15 hours per week for a minimum of six months unless they are seniors or persons with a disability or the primary caretaker of a blind person or a person with a disability.

Applicants may qualify at 50 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) and current residents of an Assisted Housing Community may qualify up to the 80 percent of the AMI.