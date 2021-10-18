Night of the Living Museum returns for its 18th year at Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Night of the Living Museum returns for its 18th year at the Virginia Living Museum.

Visitors can choose from four nights to experience a “wild” night of spooky animals, trail walks, pumpkin carving, pirates, and princesses.

Night of the Living Museum returns on Friday, October 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 and again on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Timed tickets will be sold.

The museum says this event is a night filled of non-scary fun with their ambassador animals and 5 treat stations for families with kids ages 13 and under.

Costumes are welcomed as children will have the chance to trick-or-treat throughout the museum as they walk through themed galleries filled with characters and decorations.

Crafts, Halloween games, and live animal shows will also be featured.

If tickets are bought in advance, members are $10 per person and non-members are $15 per person.

Ticket prices will increase and be sold at the door day of.

Children ages 2 and under are free. Children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, click here.

