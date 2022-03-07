Nightly closures to begin soon for maintenance on Denbigh Boulevard Bridge in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Nightly closures on Denbigh Boulevard Bridge are expected to begin as soon as Monday.

As early as Monday, VDOT contractor crews will begin nightly closures of the Denbigh Boulevard Bridge related to the Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project. The project is scheduled to be completed this Spring.

VDOT says a signed detour will be in place from 7 p.m. each night until 6 a.m. the next morning. The detour will direct motorists traveling along Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue to use Bland Boulevard as an alternate route.

This is expected to take two nights to complete, however, construction activities are weather-dependent.