Nine people shortlisted for vacant Kempsville District seat on Virginia Beach City Council

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Nine people who have submitted applications to fill the vacant Kempsville District seat on the Virginia Beach City Council have been shortlisted for interviews.

The council reviewed the 15 complete applications submitted for the following people:

Mike Anderson

William Dale

Naomi Estaris

Michael Feggans

Rocky Holcomb

Richard Jordan

Brian Matney

Amelia Ross-Hammond

Brent Werlein

Each candidate's application package can be viewed online here.

The seat for the Kempsville District became vacant in early July when Councilwoman Jessica Abbott resigned due to medical issues. She ran for the position in 2016 and was reelected in 2020.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m., city council will hold a special session for public interviews in the City Council Chamber at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, located at 2401 Courthouse Drive, Building 1. Candidates will be called in alphabetical order and given 10 minutes to make a presentation followed by questions from council members.

The council will then convene into a closed session for additional discussion and may further narrow the field of candidates.

Citizens will have the opportunity to provide feedback to the city council during a special session on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. After public comment, the council will proceed to closed session for deliberation and then return to open session to make a formal vote on an appointment to fill the Kempsville District vacancy.

State code authorizes the city council to fill the vacancy until a special election is scheduled.