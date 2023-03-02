Watch Now
NNPD patrol vehicle involved in three-vehicle car crash in Newport News, 3 taken to hospital: Police

Peter Carmines
Posted at 7:34 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 07:34:07-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News Police Department patrol vehicle was involved in a three-vehicle crash, according to the department.

Police responded to the incident, which happened at the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Pilot House Drive, just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

Upon investigation, police found that an NNPD patrol vehicle, along with two other vehicles, were involved in the crash. Three adult civilians were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Northbound Jefferson Ave. at Pilot House Drive was closed for investigation but has since reopened.

The cause of the multi-vehicle crash is currently unclear.

