NNPS security officer strikes student in face, placed on administrative leave: Official

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A school security officer at Warwick High School has been placed on administrative leave after an incident Thursday left a student injured, according to a statement from Newport News Public Schools.

The NNPS statement says that the student was struck in the face. Michelle Price, Director of Public Information and Community Involvement, confirmed the School Security Officer was the one who struck the student and said the interaction was not a fight.

The student was treated by the school nurse; the parent's of the student were notified and met with school administrators, according to the statement. Child Protective Services was also notified, per NNPS protocol.

The NNPS statement also says, "Newport News Public Schools prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of students and staff. All members of the NNPS community are expected to exhibit appropriate, respectful behavior."

NNPS says that a investigation into the incident is underway.